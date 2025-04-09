Country by country: How the new US tariff system was left after the suspension announced by Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin 9 de abril, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 10 percent reduction in tariffs applied to various countries, along with a temporary suspension of the measure for 90 days for most countries.

The move, which follows negotiations with more than 75 countries, seeks to reshape US trade relations and mitigate global economic tensions.

Countries benefiting from the reduction

Although the US government has not fully specified how the tariff scheme will look, the move would benefit a broad group of trading partners. Among those favored by the 10% reduction are powers such as the European Union, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Taiwan, along with emerging economies such as Vietnam, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Other countries, such as Switzerland, Thailand, Malaysia, South Africa and Bangladesh, also see relief from tariffs that previously reflected half of what they applied to the United States.

The list extends to nations such as Israel, Sri Lanka, Nicaragua, Norway, Costa Rica, Jordan and New Zealand, as well as Ecuador, Madagascar, Myanmar, Tunisia and Kazakhstan. Even smaller economies or territories such as Serbia, Ivory Coast, Botswana, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria, Liechtenstein, the Falkland Islands and St. Helena benefit from this adjustment.

Mexico and Canada are no longer exempt

In the case of Canada and Mexico, products included in the trade agreement with both countries will remain tariff-free. However, those not covered by the agreement will be subject to a 25% tariff. In addition, energy goods and fertilizers from Canada will face a 10% levy.

Countries that will keep the 10% tariff

Some economies did not experience changes with Trump's decision. Countries such as Peru, Dominican Republic, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Guatemala, Guatemala, Honduras, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, El Salvador, Morocco, Brazil, Singapore, Chile, Australia and Uruguay were already subject to a 10% tariff and will continue under the same scheme.

China: the big loser

The only nation excluded from the tariff relief is China. Trump ordered an immediate increase in its tax rate to 125%, arguing that Beijing disrespects global markets and is "ripping off the US and other countries." The move comes in response to new retaliatory tariffs imposed by the Chinese regime. "When America is punched, he [Donald Trump] punches back harder," said presidential spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, emphasizing the administration's tough stance on China.