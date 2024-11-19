Trump announces nomination of former congressman and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy for secretary of transportation

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump announced the nomination of Sean Duffy for secretary of Transportation. The nominee is 53 years old, from Wisconsin and no stranger to Washington DC. He served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019, when he decided to resign due to the birth of his ninth child. He subsequently became a contributor to Fox News, where he also hosts "The Bottom Line" program.

"Sean has been a tremendous and well-liked public servant, starting his career as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District," the president-elect said on social media to formalize Duffy's nomination.

"Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation’s Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation. Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!" he added.

Duffy, who initially rose to fame on the reality show "The Real World: Boston , Road Rules: All Stars," later served as a sportscaster for ESPN and then as district attorney for Ashland County, Wisconsin. He was re-elected unopposed in 2004, 2006 and 2008.

The Republican won an improbable 2010 race for Wisconsin's 7th District in the House of Representatives. Despite starting from behind in the polls, he defeated Democrat Julie Lassa by more than eight percentage points. He was part of the wave of Republicans who entered Congress in 2010, as a result of the opposition to the agenda of then President Barack Obama.

Once in the Lower House, he was a member of the Financial Services Committee, where he advocated for more fiscal responsibility on the part of the Federal Government. As for the Trump Administration, Duffy voted an average of 93.4% in tune with the White House position.

The Republican decided to resign from Congress in 2019 because he had been informed of health complications for his ninth child, then on the way.

"Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time and attention due to complications, including a heart condition,” Duffy said. “With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now. (...) “It is not an easy decision — because I truly love being your congressman — but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility," he said at the time.

Following the nomination of Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, Duffy will become the second Cabinet member with a Fox News background.