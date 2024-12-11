Trump nominates CIA veteran Ronald Johnson to be ambassador to Mexico

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump announced the nomination of Ronald Johnson as ambassador to Mexico, one of the key posts for diplomacy with one of the United States' strongest partners. The president-elect confirmed the news on his Truth Social account, where he remarked on Johnson's work during the first Trump administration.

Johnson, a veteran with more than twenty years of experience in the CIA and as ambassador to El Salvador, also served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1998.

"Ron will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation's security and prosperity through strong America First Foreign Policies," Trump wrote on his social network.

"During my First Term, Ron served as the Ambassador to El Salvador, where he worked tirelessly with Salvadoran authorities and our team to reduce violent crime and illegal migration to the lowest levels in History. He also served our Country for over twenty years with the Central Intelligence Agency after a distinguished career in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret. He graduated from the National Intelligence University with a Master of Strategic Intelligence," he added.

Trump's ambassadors to Mexico