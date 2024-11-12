Trump names Mike Huckabee as new ambassador to Israel

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump nominated former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as his new ambassador to Israel.

"I am pleased to announce that the highly respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be the United States Ambassador to Israel. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel loves him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East," Trump said in a statement.

Huckabee, the father of the current governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will serve as the next administration's direct liaison with Israel, one of America's great allies.

One of his main missions will be to communicate with the Israeli government on all matters, especially at this time of continuing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Iranian-backed terrorist groups Hezbollah and Hamas.