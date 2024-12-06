Trump announces ambassadors to China and Chile and several key national security positions

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced several key National Security positions for his administration and two new ambassadors, including the country's next representative to China, the world's second-strongest economic power and main rival to the U.S. globally.

In the first announcement, Trump confirmed that former Sen. David Perdue accepted the appointment as the next U.S. ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

"As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the U.S. Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. ... He has lived in Singapore and Hong Kong, and worked in Asia and China for much of his career. In the U.S. Senate, he served on the Armed Services Committee, where he was Chair of the powerful Sea Power Subcommittee. He also served on the Foreign Relations Committee, the only Republican to serve on both Committees. He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders."

The appointment of Perdue, a former Georgia senator who strongly supported Trump when he alleged voter fraud in 2020, comes after the president-elect threatened Beijing with substantially increased import tariffs on Chinese goods.

Subsequently, Trump also announced an ambassador for an ally country in the Western Hemisphere: Chile.

To represent the United States in the South American country, Trump opted for the former president of the Border Patrol union, veteran agent Brandon Judd, who served nearly three decades in the agency holding key positions and serving in states such as Arizona, California, Maine and Montana.

"I have personally known and worked with Brandon over the past nine years. Brandon helped me develop and implement the most effective Border Security policies in our Nation’s History. ... I have also watched as Brandon tirelessly and honorably represented the Border Patrol Agents who elected him as their voice in all matters, especially in their efforts to secure our Great Country’s Borders, and keep all Americans safe."

Trump's choice of a border agent for the Chilean embassy may come as something of a surprise or, perhaps, is a preamble that the United States will seek an immigration agreement with the South American country, which is one of the few in the hemisphere whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

In addition to announcing Judd as ambassador, the president-elect also announced three other border homeland security positions for his incoming administration.

For head of Customs and Border Protection, the president tapped veteran agent Rodney S. Scott, who had already held this position during the end of his first term and the beginning of the Biden administration before retiring in 2021.

"Rodney served nearly three decades in the Border Patrol, building vast experience and knowledge in Law Enforcement and Border Security. Rodney served as the 24th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, where he implemented Remain-in-Mexico, Title 42, Safe Third Agreements, and achieved record low levels of illegal immigration."

In another major immigration and security announcement, the president-elect chose Immigration and Customs Enforcement veteran Caleb Vitello to serve as acting director of ICE.

"Caleb’s exceptional leadership, extensive experience, and commitment to ICE’s mission make him an excellent choice to implement my efforts to enhance the safety and security of American communities who have been victimized by illegal alien crime," announced Trump, who highlighted Vitello's experience throughout his 23-year career.

Finally, in his last announcement of the day, the president revealed that he chose Anthony Salisbury as deputy national security advisor on the White House National Security Council.

Trump explained that Salisbury, who currently serves as special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Miami, will work under Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor.

"Tony manages all of HSI's complex Federal Law Enforcement investigative programs related to National Security and smuggling violations, including counter-proliferation, financial crimes, commercial fraud, human trafficking, human smuggling, narcotics smuggling, transnational gangs, cyber-crimes, child exploitation, worksite enforcement and document and benefit fraud."