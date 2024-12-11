Majority of Americans reject Hunter Biden's pardon

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

Despite being at the center of one of the most notable political plots with his famous laptop, shady business dealings, connections with geopolitical adversaries and more, and despite being deemed guilty of illegal firearms possession and tax evasion, Hunter Biden received a presidential pardon from Joe Biden, his father, who went back on his word, previously stating he would not. Only a tiny proportion of Americans approve this move.

According to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only one in five Americans (22%) approve of the pardon granted by the president to his son, while 18% are indifferent and 8% do not have enough knowledge to express an opinion on the matter.

By ideological affiliation or affinity, not even a majority of Democrats approve of the presidential pardon of Hunter Biden; only 38% agree. The proportion of Democrats who disapprove is also small: 27%. Among Republicans, four in five (80%) strongly oppose the pardon, as do 51% of independents.

‘In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me’

This presidential pardon of Hunter Biden came as Biden had only a month and a half left to leave the White House. In June, the president responded with a resounding "yes" to a question he was asked during an interview on ABC News about whether he would rule out pardoning his son if he were found guilty.

But half a year later, the president opted to back down and grant Hunter Biden a pardon. "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough," Biden said.