One by one: all the times Joe Biden and the White House ruled out pardoning Hunter Biden

2 de diciembre, 2024

Joe Biden officially pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. The president made it official on the evening of Sunday, December 1, asserting that the cases against his son were the product of a "selective prosecution" designed to ultimately harm him.

In June of this year, Hunter Biden was found guilty of lying to buy a firearm. In turn, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in September 2024.

Republicans were quick to react to the president's announcement, recalling in the process the times Biden and the White House had ruled out pardoning Hunter. Even some Democratic senators were critical of the still-president.

July 27, 2023

The first mention of pardoning Hunter Biden came in July 2023, shortly after the president's son's exculpatory plea deal failed in court. "No," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to the question from one of the reporters.

Sept. 15, 2023

When Delaware prosecutors filed three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden, Jean-Pierre, reiterated the White House position. "I’ve answered this question before; it was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago. And I was very clear, and I said no," she stated.

December 8, 2023

Again, the press secretary reaffirmed the intentions Joe Biden had at the time. "“Nothing has changed. That is still the case," she noted.

June 6, 2024

This was the first time Biden himself took it upon himself to talk about the possibility of pardoning Hunter in an interview with David Muir for ABC News.

At one point, the interviewer asked the following, "Have you ruled out a pardon for your son?" to which the president replied, "Yes."

June 11, 2024

Days after his interview with ABC, Biden reacted to the news of his son's guilt in the gun case. "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," the president said.

June 12, 2024

Less than 24 hours after the president's statements, Jean-Pierre was again asked by reporters on the matter. "I don’t have anything beyond what the President said. He’s been very clear about this," said the Press Secretary.

June 13, 2024

Biden held a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine. The Democrat was again approached by reporters about his son's situation and maintained what he said in previous statements.

"With regard to the question regarding the family, I’m extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is, he’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything. I said I’d abide by the jury decision, and I will do that. And I will not pardon him," he added.

July 26, 2024

Again Jean-Pierre, insisted that the president would not pardon Hunter Biden. "It’s still a no. It will be a no. It — it is a no. And I don’t have anything else to add. Will he pardon his son? No," the press secretary noted.

September 5, 2024

In September of this year, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to tax evasion for $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, so the question came up again in the White House press briefing room. "No, it's still no," Jean-Pierre assured.

November 7, 2024

The latest case took place just a few days ago, just after Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential election. "We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no," said Jean-Pierre.