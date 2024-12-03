Some Democrats break partisan silence and criticize Biden's decision to pardon Hunter

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

President Joe Biden is facing a tsunami of criticism for reneging on his word and pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

In addition to much criticism from Republicans, some Democrats also broke partisan silence and questioned Biden's decision, saying the pardon further eroded public confidence in the government and the justice system.

"President Biden’s decision to pardon his son was wrong. A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment," said Sen. Gary Peters (D-CO). "This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests."

President Biden’s decision to pardon his son was wrong. A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment. This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) December 2, 2024

Other senators, such as Michael Bennett (D-CO), who spoke out on his X account, also agreed with Peters.

"President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all."

Colorado's Democratic governor, Jared Polis, said that while he understood the president's decision to pardon his son, he was disappointed by a move that sets a bad precedent for the country.

"While as a father I certainly understand President Joe Biden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country," Polis said.

"This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son," the governor said.

While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 2, 2024

The criticism from some Democrats comes as some media report that President Biden received family pressure to pardon Hunter.

🚨 | Según reportes de CNN, "claramente hubo presiones dentro de la familia" para que Joe Biden indultara a Hunter pic.twitter.com/v3fjNCYXdF — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) December 3, 2024

Another Colorado politician, Rep. Jason Crow, also described being disappointed by the pardon.

"The Hunter Biden pardon was a mistake. I sympathize with a father's love, especially in a family that has experienced so much personal tragedy. I also understand the legal arguments in favor of a pardon. But Presidential pardons are never judged solely on the merits of the case, particularly when it involves a family member," Crow stated on X.

"Presidents hold enormous power and responsibility and must be held to a higher standard. They must instill trust and promote the American people's faith in their democracy. And right now, upholding the fabric of our democracy is one of our most important tasks."

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, representing Washington's 3rd congressional district, was another of the few Democrats who did not justify Biden's decision or remain silent on the pardon.

"President Biden’s pardon of his son confirms a common belief I hear in Southwest Washington: that well-connected people are often gifted special treatment by a two-tier justice system," Gluesenkamp said. "The President made the wrong decision. No family should be above the law."