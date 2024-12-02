Hunter Biden reacts to the pardon granted by his father

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

Hunter Biden accepted the pardon granted by his father, President Joe Biden, in a court filing issued just hours after receiving the presidential pardon.

Hunter maintained that he had "received" and "formally accepted" the pardon. His lawyers, meanwhile, asked the magistrates in the cases against him for illegal possession of firearms and tax evasion to dismiss the prosecutions for which he was convicted.