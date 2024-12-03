Trump threatens to unleash 'hell' in Middle East if Hamas doesn't release hostages by Jan. 20

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump dove headfirst into the Middle East situation. With just under two months before his inauguration, the president-elect took to Truth Social and threatened to unleash "hell" in the region if Hamas does not release the hostages before Jan. 20, precisely the day he will become the 47th president of the United States.

Trump said the Biden administration was not doing enough to free U.S. hostages in the Gaza Strip, whose number is at least seven.

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!" the president-elect began on his Truth Social account.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," he added.

Trump's post comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli hostage held by Hamas, reportedly died on Oct. 7 and that his body was transferred to Gaza. His family was without information on his condition or whereabouts for 420 days.

In turn, over the weekend, Hamas released a video of Edan Alexander, another American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Alexander's family and said he was prepared "to take all necessary steps to bring them home."

As for those responsible for taking and holding the hostages, the president-elect assured that they "will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America."

Just days ago, Joe Biden said he would make a last-ditch effort to bring about a cease-fire in Gaza, as well as the release of the hostages. "In the coming days, the United States will make another effort with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to bring about a cease-fire in Gaza so that the hostages can be released and an end to the war without Hamas in power is possible," the Democrat said.