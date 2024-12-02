Republican outrage over Hunter Biden pardon as Democrats remain silent

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

The decision by Joe Biden to pardon his own son Hunter, convicted of illegal gun possession and tax evasion, has sparked outrage in Republican ranks, who call the move an "unprecedented abuse of power" that is "a stain on the honor of the U.S. Presidency" while Democratic leaders have not said a word. The first to jump into the fray was the president-elect, Donald Trump, who denounced the hypocrisy of the still sitting president for granting a pardon to his scion while keeping the "January 6 hostages" in prison.

"It's unfortunate that Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability"

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and one of the prime movers behind the first son investigation, James Comer, noted that this move shows that "Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his family’s corrupt influence peddling activities."

Comer further stressed that "The charges Hunter faced were just the tip of the iceberg in the blatant corruption that President Biden and the Biden Crime Family have lied about to the American people. It’s unfortunate that, rather than come clean about their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability."

"Biden's unprecedented abuse of power has been a stain on the honor of the Presidency"

A stance backed by the very committee he chairs, which also took to the social networking site X to criticize the president forcefully: "From the lawfare against President Trump to the pardon of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's unprecedented abuse of power has been a stain on the honor of the U.S. Presidency."

Without leaving the lower chamber, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan took the opportunity to criticize Democratic lawmakers who tried to hinder the congressional investigation into the first son, pointing out that the pardon granted shows that oversight by representatives was indeed necessary.

Reprisaled IRS whistleblowers celebrate Biden being forced to come clean

The two IRS whistleblower whistleblowers who were retaliated against for whistleblowing also expressed their views. In a joint statement, Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and Special Agent (SA) Joseph Ziegler stressed that "no amount of lies or spin can hide the simple truth that the Justice Department nearly let the President's son off the hook for multiple felonies."

"We did our duty, told the truth, and followed the law. Anyone reading the President's excuses now should remember that Hunter Biden admitted to his tax crimes in federal court, that Hunter Biden's attorneys have targeted us for our lawful whistleblower disclosures, and that we are suing one of those attorneys for smearing us with false accusations."

"President Biden has the power to put his thumb on the scales of justice for his son, but at least he had to do it with a pardon explicitly for all the world to see rather than his political appointees doing it secretly behind the scenes. Either way it is a sad day for law abiding taxpayers to witness this special privilege for the powerful."

"The justice system must be fixed and due process must be restored"

Trump's transition team expanded on the president-elect's opinion, highlighting, through the words of the future White House Communications chief, Steven Cheung, that this fact once again exposes the instrumentalization that the Biden Administration and the Democrats have made of Justice:

"The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system. That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people."

Gaetz admits he was wrong to think Biden wouldn't dare pardon Hunter

The man who could have been the new US attorney general, former congressman Matt Gaetz, published his particular mea culpa for considering at the time that Biden would not dare pardon his son. To that end, he shared with his X followers the Vish Burra publication in which the latter took the pardon for granted and denounced that the Democrats were trying to make his crimes look minor for it, while Gaetz considered that he would not.