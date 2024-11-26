Biden said he is "praying" to also reach an agreement in Gaza/ Saul Loeb . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Joe Biden celebrated the ceasefire announced between Israel and Hezbollah. The outgoing US president weighed in on the 60-day agreement between Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese terror group, which will take effect on the morning of Wednesday, November 27.

From the White House, Biden assured that the agreement "reminds us that peace is possible" in the Middle East, so he said he was going to use the envoy to push the agreement forward with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza so the hostages be released and the end of the war without Hamas in power, that becomes possible," the Democratic president said.

Biden has just under two months to achieve such an agreement during his tenure and added that he is "praying" it will happen sooner rather than later.

"Just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza. They too deserve an end to the fighting and displacement. The people of Gaza have been through hell, their world’s absolutely shattered. Far too many civilians in Gaza have suffered far too much and Hamas has refused, for months and months, to negotiate a good faith ceasefire and a hostage deal," the president added.

Biden also boasted on his X account, where he wrote that Israel-Hezbollah accepted the "U.S. proposal" for a 60-day cease-fire.

The 13 points of the Israel-Lebanon agreement



The Israeli news portal Ynet listed the 13 points of the cease-fire agreement to be fulfilled by both sides: