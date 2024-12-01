Donald Trump names Massad Boulos as the next White House advisor for the Middle East

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 1 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that Massad Boulos will be the future White House Middle East adviser.

In his announcement, Trump assured that Boulos, of Lebanese origin and a member of an influential family, is a "highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the international stage." Boulos has family ties to Trump in that he is the father-in-law of Trump's daughter, Tiffany, who is married to Michael Boulos. Tiffany also announced this year that she is pregnant.

"He has long been a champion of Republican and conservative values, an asset to my campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," Trump added in his statement.

According to sources close to Trump's entourage cited by the Times of Israel, Massad will be the connection between the White House and the Arab countries of the Middle East. The future special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will focus on relations with Israel.

Boulos is a successful businessman who managed to carve out a niche for himself in the US auto industry, without losing his good connections to Lebanon. He donated considerably to Donald Trump's campaign in Michigan, a state with a significant community of Arab origins.

"Massad is a negotiator, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East," Trump said in his statement. "He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I'm thrilled to have him on our team!" he concluded.