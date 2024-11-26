Homan will put Denver mayor 'in jail' if he violates immigration laws

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

The immigration crisis is one of the major challenges facing Donald Trump starting in January, with the goal of repairing the dire situation he will inherit from the Biden-Harris administration. To this end, the president-elect has relied on Tom Homan as the next border czar, who, with the statements he has made about the initiatives he will carry out, has begun to make the Democratic Party uncomfortable.

One Democrat who has already decided to challenge Trump and Homan is Mike Johnston. The Denver mayor asserted that he was willing to go to jail for standing up against and disrespecting policies related to immigration and sanctuary cities executed by the White House. "Yeah, I'm not afraid of that," he said.

Homan was quick to respond to Johnston. During an interview on Fox News, Trump's top border appointee assured that yes, he would put Denver's mayor in jail if he violates the law.

"You are absolutely breaking the law. All he has to do is look at Arizona v. U.S. and he would see he's breaking the law. But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing. He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail," Homan noted.

Regarding the measures to be carried out by the president-elect, the border czar reiterated that "we want to focus on threats to public safety and threats to national security."

Among the initiatives on immigration, the Trump administration will end the Democrats' policies on sanctuary cities, which benefit illegal immigrants at the expense of taxpayers.