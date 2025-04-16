Judge Boasberg sees probable cause to hold Trump administration in contempt over deportation flights

Published by Williams PerdomoAFP 16 de abril, 2025

Federal Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration has willfully ignored his decision on March 15 to ban the deportation of migrants and finds it probable cause to find the government in contempt.

"As this Opinion will detail, the Court ultimately determines that the Government's actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order," wrote Judge James Boasberg, who stayed deportations based solely on the 1798 Alien Enemies Act when more than 200 people, mostly Venezuelans accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang, were deported to El Salvador.

This is "sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," the judge added.

Last month, Boasberg ordered the government to return two flights carrying more than 200 alleged members of Tren de Aragua to El Salvador.

Judge Boasberg, appointed by President Barack Obama, made the decision after President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act after equating Tren de Aragua with a foreign government.The law has only been used three times in the country's history and generated criticism from immigrant advocacy groups.

Although the Supreme Court ultimately overturned Boasberg's injunction, the judge concluded that the Trump administration challenged the order during the three weeks it was in effect.