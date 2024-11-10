Trump considers Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de noviembre, 2024

After sweeping the Nov. 5 presidential election, Donald Trump is forming his cabinet. The president-elect has already ruled out that Nikki Haley, who was his rival in the Republican primaries, and Mike Pompeo, who was his secretary of state between 2018 and 2021, will be part of his new mandate. Who does seem to be within his closest circle will be Elise Stefanik, since everything indicates that she will be the US ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

Trump plans for the New York representative - who has become one of his strongest supporters in Congress - to take the position currently held by Linda Thomas-Greenfield and once held by Haley, according to statements from five anonymous sources reported by POLITICO.

Stefanik, whose name was also considered for possible vice president of the Trump Administration, has always been critical of the UN and the position it has taken on the Middle East conflict since the terrorist group Hamas perpetrated its attacks against Israel on October 7. In fact, the potential future ambassador called for a review of US funding to the organization for its role in the war.

The congresswoman also condemned the violent antisemitic protests that took place at Columbia University and other academic institutions in the spring, which resulted in more than a hundred arrests. A condemnation that was also shared by Trump. In fact, Stefanik, along with his party colleague Joni Ernst, urged the FBI to open an investigation into those demonstrations.

In recent days, and more so in the wake of Trump's election victory, Stefanik has placed a greater emphasis on focusing on the conflict in the Middle East and how the new administration will react to its enemies.

Should she be appointed as the new ambassador to the UN, New York Governor Kathy Hochul would have to call a special election to find out who would take her seat in the House of Representatives. The Republican candidate would be appointed directly by the county chairs of the county to which Stefanik's seat belongs.