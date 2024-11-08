Judge Chutkan pauses criminal case against Trump for election interference at the request of prosecutor Jack Smith

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

Judge Tanya Chutkan paused the criminal case of Donald Trump for allegedly attempting to reverse the results of the presidential election in 2020. The judge acted at the request of special counsel Jack Smith, who filed a brief asking for more time to evaluate a plan of action for a situation they labeled "unprecedented."

Special counsel Jack Smith filed a request with Chutkan's office to pause the court proceedings for a month to evaluate a plan of action for the case.

Smith's indictment had to be renewed following a Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that the Republican benefited from some presidential immunity. The new charges are as follows: conspiracy to "impair, obstruct and nullify" the legitimate governmental function of certifying an election, conspiracy to obstruct and impede the electoral college proceedings on January 6, and conspiracy against the right to have one's vote counted.

Smith speaks of an "unprecedented circumstance" now that Trump is president-elect

According to the brief filed by the prosecutor, the government needs time to evaluate what to do with the case. "As a result of the election," the prosecution "respectfully requests that the Court vacate the remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule to afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance," the prosecutor's brief reads.

"By December 2, 2024, the Government will file a status report or otherwise inform the Court of the result of its deliberations," they added in the missive.

According to NBC News, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the habit of not prosecuting sitting presidents, so the near future of Smith's charges is unclear. Sources told NBC News that the DOJ began "evaluating how to end the cases against Trump after he won the election."

Judge Chutkan quickly granted the prosecutor's request. "All remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule are vacated. By December 2, 2024, the Government shall file a status report indicating its proposed course for this case going forward," she wrote.