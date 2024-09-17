U.S. Attorney Alvin Bragg sued for alleged "political persecution" in Trump case in Manhattan

The lawsuit against Alvin Bragg was filed by America First Legal (AFL)/ Angela Weiss .AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

America First Legal (AFL), an organization of lawyers seeking to "turn the legal tables against the radical activist left," sued the office of Alvin Bragg of Manhattan District Attorney Attorney Bragg. U.S. Attorney Bragg pushed the Stormy Daniels case, for which Donald Trump was convicted on 34 counts related to falsifying business records.

According to its own website, the organization intends to use "every legal tool at our disposal to defend our citizens from unconstitutional executive overreach."

According to the lawsuit, they seek connections between Bragg's office and the Biden-Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee and other such organizations.

They are also investigating some sort of nexus between Bragg's office and the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, Loren Merchan, who runs a Democratic-affiliated political consulting firm, Authentic Campaigns.

"It is incumbent for Alvin Bragg’s office to meet its transparency responsibilities. The public record now reveals a direct contradiction between statements from the U.S. Department of Justice and Bragg’s own office about coordination between the two," AFL vice president Dan Epstein told Fox News.

"And now it would appear that groups like Color of Change may be coordinating activities between Washington, D.C., and New York City behind the scenes," he added.

As for the origins of the lawsuit, AML assumes a certain amount of impartiality when prosecuting Trump, particularly over the use of the judicial system as a political weapon.

What does the lawsuit against Bragg seek?

According to AFL's lawsuit, the intent is to obtain the following documents from the District Attorney's Office: