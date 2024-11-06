Donald Trump is elected as the 47th president of the United States

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump will return to the White House in 2025 after overwhelmingly beating Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic Election Day for the United States.

According to different electoral projections, Trump has already surpassed the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. The crucial state of Wisconsin, which awards 10 electoral college votes, confirmed the Republican candidate's victory.

🚨 | Donald J. Trump is elected as the 47th president of the United States of America. #Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/zYzp56GnHa — VOZ (@Voz_US) November 6, 2024

After a campaign marked by two assassination attempts, multiple legal challenges, and the practical necessity of beating both Joe Biden and Harris, Trump once again defied polling expectations and electoral models, winning most of the key battleground states.

At the time of publishing this article, the newly elected president had not yet delivered his victory speech in West Palm Beach, Florida, where a crowd of supporters, allies and accredited media gathereed in a jubilant atmosphere to await the outcome of election day. Despite Trump's wide margin of victory, Kamala Harris' campaign announced that the vice president would not address the country in the early hours, meaning her concession speech would be delayed for several more hours.

In fact, as soon as the polls opened, the path quickly cleared for Trump in North Carolina and Georgia, the first two swing states to tilt in favor of the former president.

Subsequently, the three swing states of the "Blue Wall" opened their polls and, although Harris initially took the lead, it quickly evaporated. Michigan and Wisconsin were the first to turn in favor of the Republican leader.

However, it was Pennsylvania, the jewel in the crown, that became the first key "Blue Wall" state to be called for Donald Trump by Fox News, the first major media outlet to declare the election in favor of the Republican candidate.

Trump not only won the swing states resoundingly but also swept Florida, Texas, Iowa (a state that had previously been in doubt according to mainstream media), along with the rest of the solidly red states across the country.

Arizona, a state Trump narrowly lost to Biden in 2020, appears to be tiling in favor of the former president this time. Additionally, he is now favored to win Nevada and Michigan, completing the set of seven key swing states, according to New York Times projections.

Moreover, Trump saw significant gains in New York, traditionally one of the bluest states in the country, putting him in a strong position to compete with Harris for the popular vote, a milestone Republicans haven't reached since George W. Bush's victory in 2004.

In fact, with 44% of the votes already counted in California, Trump is leading Harris in the popular vote by nearly five million votes: 66,597,877 votes (51.2%) to 61,679,191 votes (47.4%).

In contrast, Harris performed worse than Biden or Hillary Clinton among women and young voters. She also lost support among Hispanics and Black Americans, while Trump saw significant gains in these demographics.

In fact, the Hispanic vote was crucial to Donald Trump's victory. In addition to sweeping Texas and Florida, he also performed competitively in traditionally blue states like New Hampshire, Virginia and especially New Jersey.

In Texas, Trump also reached a milestone by winning Starr County, the most Hispanic county in the country, with a 16-point lead over Harris.

Starr County, which has the highest proportion of Hispanics in the country (97%), had not voted for a Republican candidate since 1892.