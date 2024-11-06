Abortion and marijuana amendments fail in Florida

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

Florida voters said "no" to amendments to extend the abortion timeframe and legalize recreational marijuana in the latest big conservative victory in the Sunshine State.

"With polls now closed in Florida: Amendment 3 has failed. Amendment 4 has failed," Governor Ron DeSantis posted on X, claiming the conservative win.

Both amendments failed because they did not meet the 60% approval of Florida voters.

Amendment 3 would have legalized recreational marijuana, whose status is increasingly legal in several states across the country. On abortion, Governor DeSantis enacted the Heartbeat Protection Act last year, legislation that banned most abortions after six weeks gestation. Amendment 4, known as the Abortion Rights Initiative, intended to overturn the ban but also fell short of the intent.

The amendments' failure comes after the developing triumph of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in Florida, which is already a conservative stronghold.

In addition to DeSantis, pro-life activists across the country celebrated the rejection of Amendment 4 in style.

"The demise of pro-abortion Amendment 4 is a momentous victory for life in Florida and for our entire country," said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. "Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, when we wake up tomorrow, babies with beating hearts will still be protected in the free state of Florida."

"March for Life applauds the people of Florida for seeing through an onslaught of well-funded lies and rejecting the radical, destructive Amendment 4. When voters know the truth about dangerous and far-reaching abortion amendments appearing on their ballots, they reject them wholeheartedly. We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for remaining courageously steadfast in his support for the most vulnerable, including using his resources and platform to effectively combat the onslaught of disinformation from Amendment 4 backers whose massive spending advantage was not enough to get this deceptive and dangerous proposal across the finish line," said Jeanne Mancini, the president of March for Life, in a statement following the amendment's rejection.