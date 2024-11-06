Republicans achieve historic numbers among Latinos: 13 points higher than in 2020

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

Support for Donald Trump among Latino voters has seen a marked increase compared to the 2020 election, according to an exit poll conducted by the National Election Pool (NEP). Overall, 53% of Latinos said they would vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, while 45% leaned toward Trump, up 13 percentage points from the results four years ago.

Gender differences in support for Trump

Further analysis reveals significant differences between genders. Among Latino men, support for Trump is particularly strong, reaching 54 %, marking an 18-point increase compared to last election. In contrast, only 44% of Latina women expressed a preference for the former president, reflecting a polarization within this demographic group.

Growth of the Latino electorate

In addition, the poll notes the growth of the Latino electorate, which now represents about 14.7% of total eligible voters, up from 13.6% in 2020, according to Pew Center data. With 36.2 million Latinos eligible to vote, an increase of 4 million since the previous election, this deomgraphic has become a crucial force in U.S. politics, especially in key states such as Arizona and Nevada, where Latinos make up about 30% of the electorate.

Decline in Latino voter turnout

Although the trend shows an increase in support for Trump among Latinos, another Edison Research survey highlights a slight drop in Latino voter turnout, with only 12% of voters being Hispanic in 2024, compared to 13% in 2020. Despite this decline in turnout, Latino voters continue to be an important centerpiece in this year's electoral dynamics.

With these numbers, the focus is on how Latino voters will influence the results of the 2024 presidential election, especially in key swing states where their impact could be decisive.