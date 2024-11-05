George Gascón: George Soros' prosecutorial candidate faces a heavy-handed opponent in Los Angeles

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

George Gascón is facing a tough re-election battle, with the backing of billionaire George Soros not appearing to be enough to secure a win. He is up against Nathan Hochman, a candidate who defines himself as tough on crime.

Gascón won election as Los Angeles County district attorney in 2020, campaigning on a platform of criminal justice reform in response to George Floyd's death. However, his progressive policies have faced criticism, with many arguing they have gone too far.

In this context, journalist Gianno Caldwell pointed out in the New York Post that Gascón is one of the prosecutors who received support and funding from billionaire George Soros.

Caldwell said that, in his opinion, Soros selected these prosecutors to advance his own agenda, aiming to reshape the country's justice system with his progressive goals.

"For nearly a decade, there’s been a coordinated and systematic attempt to reshape the American justice system — to create a world where a small subgroup of criminals have more rights and protections than the rest of us," Caldwell said.

Meanwhile, the reforms championed by Gascón mirror those of other Soros-backed prosecutors, resulting in the de-prioritization of entire categories of crimes. These changes have led to the dilution of serious offenses and, in some cases, more lenient treatment of juvenile offenders.

According to the New York Post, "In LA, Gascón’s now-infamous 'Day 1 Directives' eliminated cash bail for most offenses, ended sentencing enhancements, stopped charging juveniles as adults regardless of the offense, and more."

Nathan Hochman has pledged to implement a tougher policy to combat rising insecurity. He argues that Gascón's policies have, in his opinion, inadvertently benefited local gangs.

"Mr. Gascón has been one of the greatest gifts for gangs," Hochman said in a recent debate cited by the Independent.

Hochman has also criticized Gascón's policy of not prosecuting juveniles as adults, citing concerns about recidivism. He has emphasized the need to prosecute and punish violent criminals, particularly those who use firearms.