Kamala Harris refuses to say whether she voted in favor of stricter penalties for drug or theft offenses in California

In the midst of the presidential election, voters in California will also decide whether or not to adopt Proposition 36, related to increased penalties for those convicted of drug or theft offenses. Kamala Harris, former attorney general of the Golden State, declined to answer whether she voted for or against tougher consequences for crime in her state.

The Democratic candidate stopped by Michigan in the campaign's final stretch and was asked about it by reporters.

"I'm not going to talk about voting on that because, honestly, it's the Sunday before the election and I don't intend to create an endorsement one way or the other," Harris responded.

According to a study by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles saw a steady increase in shoplifting between 2021 and 2022. At the same time, common burglaries and commercial thefts have become more prevalent in California's urban counties.

What does Proposition 36 mean in California?

According to California's state voter guide, voting yes would mean: "A yes vote on this measure means: People convicted of certain drug or theft crimes could receive increased punishment, such as longer prison sentences. In certain cases, people who possess illegal drugs would be required to complete treatment or serve up to three years in prison."

Supporters of passing this measure are organizations such as Crime Victims United of California, the California District Attorneys Association, and the Family Business Association of California. They argue that crime is out of control, so the incentives to commit crimes must be lowered with harsher penalties.

Opponents include Diana Becton, Contra Costa County District Attorney and Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. On this side of the aisle, they speak of "wasting" taxpayer money on prisons and resuming the war on drugs.