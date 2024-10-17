Prosecutor Fani Willis seeks to reinstate 6 already dismissed charges against Trump in Georgia

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

Fani Willis, Fulton County prosecutor, asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to reverse the decision that dismissed six criminal charges against Donald Trump and his co-defendants linked to election interference.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis argued in a brief to Judge Scott McAfee that the dismissal was made in error, asserting that the indictment contained "[an] abundance of context and factual allegations."

However, Judge McAfee dismissed these six charges against Trump in March precisely on the grounds that Willis' team had failed to provide sufficient detail to sustain the allegations. The charges included violations related to alleged attempts at election tampering and other irregularities in Georgia following the 2020 election.

McAfee also rejected two other charges brought by the prosecution, related to allegedly filing false documents in federal court. In that decision, McAfee asserted that Georgia prosecutors did not have the authority to bring those charges, dealing another blow to the case. However, the judge upheld the organized crime charge, which remains in place for all defendants, including Trump.

Controversy in the prosecution and suspension of the case

The case against Donald Trump has been marked by controversies that have called into question the integrity of the prosecution. One of the most troubling has been the revelation of an improper relationship between prosecutor Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, an attorney hired to assist in the prosecution against the former president.

In addition, in June, the Georgia Court of Appeals decided to stay court proceedings while it reviews a motion filed by Trump's defense to disqualify Willis from the case. This proceeding will take place on December 5, just after the 2024 presidential election, highlighting the politically charged nature of this matter. Trump's defense continues to work to prove that the allegations against him are part of a political persecution, as the case continues to generate legal and electoral attention.

Former President Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, has reiterated that the allegations against him are politically motivated. Meanwhile, Willis continues to face obstacles in her attempt to restore the dismissed charges and move forward with the racketeering indictment.