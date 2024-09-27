Where is Nathan Wade? Authorities search for Fani Willis' lover after missing House Judiciary Committee hearing

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de septiembre, 2024

This Thursday, Fox News reported that authorities are on the lookout for Nathan Wade, former special prosecutor in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, who failed to show up for a hearing scheduled by the House Judiciary Committee. The subpoena was aimed at investigating his personal relationship with Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, after it was revealed that the two had an affair last year.

Congress' costly search

Wade's failure to locate him has raised concern among the Judiciary Committee, which has pointed out that his elusiveness is "extremely unusual" and could require the use of public resources to find him. According to a committee spokesperson, this situation represents an unnecessary expenditure of tax dollars.

Despite the committee's efforts, a Republican lawyer familiar with the matter commented, "At this point, we know he's trying to avoid service," the source said.

Implications for Trump's case

The congressional investigation comes amid growing tension over the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump. Trump has claimed that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is attempting to negatively influence the 2024 election process by pursuing a case he considers unfair and politicized.

The case has suffered several recent judicial setbacks, in part, due to the revelation of Willis' personal relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed as a special prosecutor in the case against Trump.