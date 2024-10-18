Independent review into Trump assassination attempt points to 'deep flaws' in Secret Service

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

An independent review into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump last July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, found serious problems within the Secret Service, pointing to structural deficiencies and a problematic internal culture at the agency charged with protecting top officials. The report, prepared by a group of national security and law enforcement experts, recommends that the agency change its leadership to correct the failures identified.

Severe criticism and recommendations

The 52-page document, co-written by figures including former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, marks the first external review of the attack that occurred during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which left one attendee dead and injured the former president and two other individuals. The report points to significant failures in security planning and execution and alleges a lack of accountability on the part of senior Secret Service commanders.

"The Panel’s work has identified a number of specific failures and breakdowns enabling the assassination attempt (...) [It] has also identified various deeper concerns. Taken together, these issues reveal deep flaws in the Secret Service, including some that appear to be systemic or cultural," the report stresses. In addition, it criticizes the lack of effective communication between the agency and local law enforcement, emphasizing that personnel knew the attacker was a suspect, but that information was not relayed in a timely manner

Director's resignation and actions underway

The director of the Secret Service at the time of the attack, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned after an appearance before Congress in which she failed to answer key questions about the incident. Her position was filled by Ronald Rowe, another longtime Secret Service leader, whom Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas praised for his handling of the aftermath of the attack.

"We will fully consider the Panel’s recommendations and are taking the actions needed to advance the Secret Service’s protection mission. These actions will be responsive not only to the security failures that led to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt but, importantly, to what the Independent Review Panel describes as systemic and foundational issues that underlie those failures," Mayorkas said.

Rowe assured that the agency is already acting and implementing improvements in protecting of Trump and other dignitaries, such as integrating with local law enforcement and using support from the Department of Defense. In addition, it highlighted the need for an integrated communications system and the use of aerial technology for surveillance of outdoor events.

The report also noted that despite these actions, the Secret Service still faces significant challenges, such as modernizing its technology, retaining personnel and developing sustainable training programs. Rowe confirmed that they are working with Congress to obtain additional funding and achieve a structural transformation at the agency.

Additional investigations

In addition to the independent report, a House of Representatives task force is continuing to investigate both the Butler shooting and another foiled assassination attempt in Florida, underscoring the growing pressure on the Secret Service to reform its security procedures.

The report concludes with a clear warning: the risks of future security lapses remain high without fundamental changes.