Ronald Rowe, acting director of the Secret Service, on the attack against Trump: 'What I saw made me ashamed'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

The assassination attempt against Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania has resulted in the Secret Service looking to make organizational changes in the events covered by the agency.

Changes were announced by acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe while testifying in Congress on Tuesday. He noted that he was "ashamed" by the shooting that wounded the Republican nominee and killed a rally attendee.

"To prevent similar lapses from occurring in the future, I directed our personnel to ensure every event site security plan is thoroughly vetted by multiple experienced supervisors before it is implemented," the acting Secret Service director said.

The new changes the Secret Service will make to its organizational capabilities concern the increased use of sophisticated technological tools such as drones and expanding the number of personnel for figures such as Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance and independent challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rowe, who took office on a temporary basis after the resignation of Kimberly Cheatle, repeated the words his successor uttered when she appeared before Congress, asserting that the Secret Service's performance was "a failure on multiple levels" while confessing, "I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured."

As a result, he said that, when the internal investigation concludes, there could be agency employees facing stiff penalties that could go as far as dismissal.

Still, the acting director said he was "extremely proud" of the work the agency does and the response from all the workers who make up the Secret Service around the world.

Rowe has been part of the Secret Service for 24 years and has served as the agency's deputy director, according to a report by The Epoch Times.