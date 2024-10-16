Donald Trump vows to end all sanctuary cities

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Seattle are some of nation's so-called sanctuary cities, whose administrations provide all kinds of resources (at taxpayers' expense) to those who illegally access the country, flouting immigration laws. Donald Trump has said that he will put an end to these policies if he returns to the White House.

The Republican candidate made that promise during a town hall on Fox News, aiming to bring "normalcy" back to the country.

"We are going to end all sanctuary cities immediately … I can do it with an executive order. I have to do it with an executive order. You can do it with the Aliens Act of 1798, we can do things in terms of moving people out. We can move them out of the sanctuary cities," the former president said.

One of the issues that most concerns Americans is crime, which is on the rise in sanctuary cities, clogged with illegal immigrants who commit crimes. Ahead of the election, many voters will opt for the candidate who implements forceful measures to combat insecurity.

In this regard, an attendee asked the Republican candidate "how quickly" can crime be ended, to which Trump replied: "We can do things in terms of moving people out. We can move them out of the sanctuary cities. We're going to end all sanctuary cities in the United States, and we're going to go back to normalcy."

According to several polls, voters believe Trump is a better choice than Kamala Harris to end the crime plaguing sanctuary cities and the rest of the country.