Musk donated $75 million to Trump's campaign. Now he's going for the vote in Pennsylvania

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

Tweets, actions and funds. Elon Musk has gone all in on Donald Trump's campaign. Official figures revealed this week show that the world's richest man donated $75 million to the Republican campaign in the final months leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

The owner of X, SpaceX and Tesla created an advocacy group called America PAC in June to funnel money to swing states. That first month, he donated $15 million. In August, he doubled that figure to $30 million. In September, he gave another $30 million.

America PAC has the backing of important tech entrepreneurs, such as Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and former Tesla executive Antonio Gracias. While announcing its establishment in a conversation with Tucker Carlson, Musk stated that the organization would advocate "obvious centrist positions."

"We want safe cities, secure borders, sensible spending -- tell me where I'm going far right here. We want to have the right to self protection, we should respect the Constitution and not try to break the Constitution (it's there for a reason), and we should stop lawfare."

'Dark Maga' takes Pennsylvania

Musk also announced a tour of The Liberty Bell State. He will put on, through Monday, a series of free talks around the swing state. This would add to the PAC's efforts, which tours key states door-to-door.

America PAC volunteers are paid starting at $30 an hour, plus performance bonuses, according to its website. The mogul also promised to pay $47 to anyone who gets a voter in one of those states to sign a pro-free speech and pro-gun petition.

Musk's relationship with the Republican Party, and especially with its presidential candidate, has grown stronger this election cycle, even resulting in talks about a possible role for the entrepreneur in a second Trump administration.

The one-time Democratic voter began trending toward the GOP at least four years ago, even supporting Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. He gradually shifted away from the Democrats, until appearing alongside Trump at his historic second rally in Butler, Pa., wearing a black hat, saying, "I am not just MAGA, I'm Dark MAGA."