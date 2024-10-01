Walz previously said he traveled to China 'about 30 times' but now his campaign team is cutting the figure in half

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Tim Walz's campaign team, the vice presidential running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, dramatically changed the number of trips the governor made to China. While Walz had repeatedly claimed to have traveled "dozens" of times to the Asian country, his team now appears to be downplaying that number amid growing concerns about Walz's possible ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

At a 2016 congressional hearing, Walz claimed to have traveled to China "dozens of times" and even went so far as to mention in one media outlet that he had made around 30 trips. However, a spokesman for the Harris-Walz campaign adjusted that figure recently, stating that the governor had been to China "closer to 15 times."

Growing pressure and ties to China

Walz's adjustment in his version of his travels comes against a backdrop in which Republicans have intensified their scrutiny of his possible connections to the Chinese regime. Recently, James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and a Kentucky Republican, issued a formal subpoena to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), demanding the release of records that insiders say could contain key information about the Minnesota governor's relations with the Chinese regime.

Walz has highlighted his experience in China as a central aspect of his political career. His first trip to the country occurred in 1989, shortly after the Tiananmen Square protests, as part of a Harvard educational program. Subsequently, he organized annual trips with students and, with his wife, Gwen Walz, founded a company dedicated to educational travel. However, this experience has taken on a sensitive connotation now that he is running for vice president.

Moreover, his work at Macau Polytechnic University, an institution with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, has raised more questions than answers. Republicans argue that further scrutiny of Walz's travels and relationships with Chinese institutions is needed, increasing pressure on his campaign.

Other controversies in his record

Walz's record doesn't just face questions surrounding his trips to China. His service in the National Guard has also been questioned. Walz claimed in 2006 that he was a "retired command sergeant major," although later reports suggest he retired before officially holding that rank. Former National Guard members have noted that Walz tends to exaggerate his military accomplishments, which has led to further criticism of his character.

In an interview, one of his former Guard buddies described him as a "habitual liar," someone who exaggerates aspects of his life and career. "He lies about everything. He lies about stuff that doesn't make sense," he said.