Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

The legal team for Mayor Eric Adams asked the court to investigate alleged leaks from the investigation that resulted in the indictment of the New York City mayor on five counts of corruption.

Alex Spiro wrote in a legal filing Tuesday that, "for nearly a year," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District in New York was releasing "sensitive information" such as raids, subpoenas and "grand jury material," per Politico

With the alleged leaks to the press, the prosecution sought to "aggrandize itself, further its investigation, and unfairly prejudice the defendant," in effect damaging the possibility of a fair trial, as well as the mayor's reelection, the lawyer said. As a remedy, Spiro requested everything from throwing out evidence to full dismissal of the case.

Just a day earlier, the attorney gathered the media to respond to the "little press conferences" in which prosecutors explained the charges against Adams. After accusing the prosecution of having "forgotten" to tell the truth, he argued that the Democrat had not received bribes, but simply legal and customary "courtesies" for politicians, such as "corner suites," "better tables at restaurants" and "free appetizers." Hours earlier, he filed a motion to dismiss the bribery charges.

United States v. Eric Adams



Adams, the first sitting New York mayor indicted on federal charges, allegedly received bribes from Turkish officials and businessmen in exchange for political favors, such as speeding up construction of the Turkish consulate in the city. The former police captain pleaded not guilty.

Although the prosecution formalized the indictment a week ago, public information about the investigation revealed the alleged plot that had him in the crosshairs of federal authorities. These suspicions have been accompanied by resignations by members of his inner circle, most recently in the last few hours.