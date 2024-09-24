DOJ to charge Ryan Routh with attempted murder after letter offering reward to anyone who assassinates Trump is revealed

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

While former President Donald Trump publicly called on federal prosecutors to move away from prosecuting attacker Ryan Routh, requesting that Florida state prosecutors take the case under the promise of stiff charges, a report reveals that the Department of Justice would charge the suspect with attempted murder after a manifesto surfaced offering a $150,000 reward to anyone who assassinates the Republican candidate.

According to Politico, while the former president accuses the DOJ of "minimizing" the second assassination attempt against him, at a court bail hearing, federal prosecutors indicated they are preparing a more serious charge of attempted murder against the suspect using the text of the manifesto as evidence.

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job," Routh allegedly wrote in a chilling letter that prosecutors unveiled the morning of the court filing, just before the suspect's scheduled bail hearing.

"Everyone across the globe, from the youngest to the oldest, know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president," Routh allegedly continued in the letter, where he questioned Trump's moral talents by attempting to justify his actions.

"U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America, and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity," he added.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dispoto said the Department of Justice now has probable cause to charge the suspect under a federal statute that makes it a crime to attempt to kill a presidential candidate of a major party.

This alleged crime committed by Routh could result in life in prison.

In the midst of the hearing, however, Trump urged Florida to lead the prosecution against Routh. He accuses the FBI and Department of Justice of mishandling the new assassination attempt against him, the second in two months following the shooting carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Republican candidate claimed in an e-mail sent to the press that Florida prosecutors are prepared to bring "far more serious" charges than the two federal firearms-related offenses Routh currently faces.

"OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AND DISCREDITED, especially as it pertains to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump," the former president said. “LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!”

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment on Trump's criticism Monday.

According to Politico, Judge Ryon McCabe denied the defense's request at the bail hearing, clearly siding with prosecutors.

McCabe cited Routh's manifesto in his decision, agreeing with the prosecutors' motion to keep the suspect in custody rather than release him on $250,000 bail under the care of his sister.

The judge also agreed with prosecutors that the witness who provided Routh's letter to the FBI could be in danger.