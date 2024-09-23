Ryan Routh wrote a letter stating his intention to assassinate Trump months before the attack

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

Ryan Wesley Routh, the defendant in the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump, wrote a letter months before the attack revealing his plans and stating that he intended to "assassinate Donald Trump."

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job," Routh wrote in the letter.

"Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less as U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity," Routh added.

The document was filed by federal prosecutors who disclosed details about the case. It was learned that the letter was found in a box that was delivered by a witness.

What is puzzling is that the witness explained to investigators that the man had left a box at his home months before the second attack on Trump. The box, moreover, "contained ammunition, a metal pipe, construction materials, tools, four telephones and several letters."

It was detailed that the witness opened the box after learning of the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Another striking aspect recorded in the file is that the defendant's phone rang cell phone towers near Trump's golf course and Mar-a-Lago for nearly a month before the incident.

"When searching Routh’s car, authorities also purportedly found a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be present," reported The Hill, which had access to the dossier.

Ryan Routh was intercepted on Sept. 15 by Secret Service agents in the vicinity of Donald Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., as he stood near a metal gate armed with an AK-47-style rifle. Routh is currently facing federal firearms charges.