An alleged collaborator of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell's campaign intimidates demonstrators with slogans in favor of Maduro's regime

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

The campaign of Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) took aim at his opponent, former Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, over a contentious incident at an event in late August.

According to the Orwell Report portal, a number of demonstrators who organized a peaceful protest against Mucarsel-Powell were intimidated by an alleged contributor to the Democrat's campaign.

According to a witness, the protesters, who gathered with signs against the Democrat and chanted "No to Debbie, no to socialism," were confronted by a man who, according to videos received by the media, responded with slogans in favor of the Venezuelan dictatorship, shouting: "Long live Maduro! Long live Chavez!"

Kennedy Bolivar, who was participating in the demonstration, denounced the event:

"That day I was exercising my constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully in front of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell's event. Our protest with the slogan 'No to socialism, no to Debbie' seemed to make the organizers uncomfortable, which led to several people coming up to shout at us. One of them, who was previously inside the event helping with campaign material, intimidated us with derogatory comments about our Venezuelan nationality. When he received no response from us, he began to shout 'Long live socialism! Long live Chavez! Long live Maduro!' repeatedly, increasing his offensive attitude. We retreated for fear that this individual might cause harm."

However, Lauren Chou, spokeswoman for Mucarsel-Powell's campaign, categorically denied the man's alleged link to the Democratic Senate candidate's team.

"This person is not an employee of our campaign, and Debbie For Florida completely rejects these comments about Maduro. We do not tolerate disrespectful behavior at our events. Debbie, who has friends and family in Venezuela, has been steadfast in her stance against the Maduro dictatorship. From her opposition to Cuba and Venezuela's participation in the Summit of the Americas to her support for Edmundo Gonzalez as president-elect of Venezuela, Debbie has always stood with the Venezuelan people who are fighting for democracy."

Despite the statement, Orwell Report connected the man in the video to a photo posted on X on Mucarsel-Powell's social networks, noting: "Witnesses claim to have seen him helping with logistics and carrying campaign signs."

Faced with the protesters' complaint, Sen. Rick Scott's campaign, through spokeswoman Rosa Perez, called the alleged link between the man and the Democratic campaign "alarming."

"It is alarming, but not surprising, that a Maduro supporter is part of Debbie's team. She continues to lie about her radical socialist agenda and her record of appeasing dictators. The community knows full well who is on Debbie's side; this outburst by the Maduro apologist at her campaign event only confirms it."