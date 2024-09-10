Mike Johnson faces growing domestic opposition to his plan to avert a government shutdown

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Defining days are ahead for Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Lower House Speaker Mike Johnson is witnessing growing opposition from Republican fiscal hawks who are against his proposal - backed by Trump - to avert a government shutdown.

Late last week, Johnson introduced a bill to extend part of the current year's government funding through March by the way of a continuing resolution (CR).

The goal of the House speaker and Republican leaders is to give congressional negotiators more time to work out spending priorities for the next fiscal year.

To sway some of the critics, the bill is attached to another Republican proposal to require proof of citizenship in the voter registration process.

However, despite the effort and former President Trump's endorsement of the proposal, at least five House Republicans had come out against Johnson's plan, Fox News Digital reported.

Due to a slim Republican majority in the House, Johnson would be forced to seek the votes of some Democrats to pass the bill.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), was one of the critical voices: "I've made it clear…that I'll be a no on the CR. As far as I'm concerned, this is nothing more than messaging."

Mills said Representatives Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, and Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, also oppose Johnson's plan.

In addition to Mills, Burchett and Massie, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, told Fox News Digital last week that he is against the bill.

Likewise, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, said he was against the CR because of concerns in the Defense community about the impact of a funding extension into the new year.

The opposition of at least these five representatives puts Johnson, who in the past has already had to deal with strong opposition from his party's hard-line conservative bloc to pass a CR following the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in a very uncomfortable situation.

Now Johnson, who as House leader must ensure the success of his congressional colleagues in the upcoming November elections, has an obligation to seek a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown and a troubling scandal just weeks before elections.

Some Republican leaders have already said publicly that the five dissenters must be convinced to support Johnson's plan.

"I think we ought to have some conversation with those five," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital. "And I think those five ought to bear responsibility for blowing some opportunities that are right at hand."

Meanwhile, Johnson told reporters he had no alternative plan to his current proposal.

"There is no fallback position. This is a righteous fight. This is what the American people demand and deserve," he said.

NEW: Speaker Johnson says there “is no fallback position” for his CR that includes proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.



“It’s unconscionable to me that anybody in this building would vote against that or suggest that it’s politics.” pic.twitter.com/M7s3V0601D — Ryan Schmelz (@RyanSchmelzFOX) September 9, 2024

Lawmakers plan to vote on the plan by Wednesday, and the position of undecided conservatives and some Democrats who have, on occasion, voted with Republicans to pass bills, is still unclear.