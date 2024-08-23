Secret Service agents placed on administrative leave after Trump assassination attempt

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

At least five Secret Service agents have been placed on administrative leave for security lapses during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, several anonymous sources confirmed to various media outlets.

Among those affected, is the Pittsburgh office manager responsible for coordinating with local forces, according to NBC. According to Fox, three other members of the same office were also sidelined, in addition to a member of Trump's personal protection team.

"There must be accountability at the Secret Service for its historic failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump," James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, argued after hearing the news. "Holding negligent employees accountable is the first step. The Secret Service must not fail again."

Although he did not mention leave, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, confirmed in remarks reported by Real Clear Politics that the agency was investigating the actions of its personnel on the day of the assassination attempt. He also stated that those responsible could face "disciplinary action" but maintained that he could not comment on details because it was a personnel matter.