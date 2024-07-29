FBI releases details on gunman who attacked Trump

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed new details about the gunman who attacked Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Thomas Crooks. According to the latest details, the subject gained access to the roof of a building near the former president's rally by climbing over equipment and air conditioning pipes.

"Crooks then traversed multiple rooftops before he found his shooting position on top of a building owned by American Glass Research (AGR), located near the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds about 150 yards from where the former president spoke at his rally," explained Fox News, which obtained the information during an FBI meeting with the media.

Similarly, the FBI indicated that although investigators determined that Crooks purchased a ladder just hours before the assassination attempt, he left it at his residence in Bethel Park and did not use it at the event.

Special Agent Kevin Rojak also explained that, according to investigations, prior to the shooting, Crooks apparently conducted searches on the Internet about current and former presidents.

"The Trump campaign announced the Butler rally on July 3, and three days later, Crooks signed up for the event. That same day — July 6 — he researched how far Lee Henry Oswald was from the late President John F. Kennedy when Oswald assassinated the former president in 1963. On July 7, he traveled to the rally site and spent approximately 20 minutes in the area," Rojak said.

In addition, it was learned that Crooks began to have an interest in firearms beginning around 2023, when he started taking shooting lessons. In the spring of 2023, he made 25 online firearms purchases using an alias.

"On the day of the rally, Crooks parked his vehicle and flew a drone between about 3:50 p.m. and 4 p.m. about 200 yards from where the former president would be speaking on July 13," Fox News detailed.

It is unknown how he was able to get past security surrounding the event. They also located eight bullets on the roof from where Crooks fired. According to the report, law enforcement first reported seeing a suspicious person near the rally around 5:10 p.m., an hour before Crooks began shooting.

"FBI officials are still working to determine Crooks' motive behind the assassination attempt that rocked Butler and neighboring townships. They are also still working to determine whether Crooks planned with any coconspirators, though the agency clarified on Monday that there are no signs to indicate there were others involved," Fox detailed.