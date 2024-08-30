Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de agosto, 2024

Mike Coffman, mayor of Aurora, a city in Colorado that recently drew national attention after a Venezuelan gang violently took over a building complex, spoke out about the case on Fox News. In his view, the city is a victim of the immigration agenda of the Biden-Harris administration and the 'sanctuary city' policy of neighboring Denver.

Mayor Coffman, a historic figure in Centennial State politics who served as a Republican congressman between 2009 and 2019, spoke to the aforementioned media outlet and warned that Venezuelan gangs took over at least two apartment buildings within the city. He revealed that the criminal known as "Cookie Monster," one of the heavy names within the gang known as the Tren de Aragua, was "detained."

"This is an organized criminal effort. Whether it's trend, a drug war, that remains to be to be seen. (...) So there are several buildings actually under the same ownership, out of state ownership, that have, fallen to, these Venezuelan gangs. I'm trying to walk it back and do the, and do the investigation as to how there's a concentration of Venezuelans, in these, these three buildings," the Aurora mayor said.

"Somebody put them there and somebody funded it, whether it's federal government or not, we're trying to find out who, these gangs apparently, or attracted to where there's a concentration of, of, Venezuelan migrants. And so, they've, in fact, have kind of pushed out the property management through intimidation and then, collected the rents," he added.

"I think we are victims of a failed policy on the southern border"

Next, Mayor Coffman took direct aim at the Biden-Harris administration for the border crisis they unleashed on the southern border, which has indirectly affected many cities across the country.

"I think we're a victim of a failed policy at the southern border because, what you have, I, Venezuelan, does not according to to my law enforcement, Venezuela does not cooperate with the United States in sharing criminal histories. You had a third of the country leave," he noted.

"You've had these massive waves of migrants coming across the border that many of them crossed the border illegally, were arrested, asked for a political asylum, were not adequately vetted, were released into the country, the city of Aurora. We did everything we could to, quite frankly, keep them out of out of the city because it's not our problem. This is a federal problem," he continued.

An Aurora mother recently went viral for claiming in a video that she no longer feels safe taking her children to public parks because of the growing presence of Venezuelan gangs.

"This is scary. And I understand that they come here in search of a better life, but at the same time, does this life get better when you bring what was here?" the woman exclaimed.