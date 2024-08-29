Armed criminal group takes over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colo.

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 29 de agosto, 2024

An armed criminal group took over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colo. The incident occurred at The Edge at Lowry Apartments and was captured by videos that were posted on social media.

In the images, some men can be seen climbing a staircase carrying weapons and can be heard speaking Spanish. The situation was called to attention by city Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

"And I repeat... A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora!" Jurinsky wrote in a message posted on X which she accompanied with the video.

Jurinsky spoke with Fox31 and reacted to the video. She argued that nonprofit organizations have pushed for measures to help immigrants. However, in her view, solutions to protect Americans have not been considered.

"The city nonprofits have lined up to help the migrants that have come here but nobody is helping the Americans that are trapped in these apartment complexes," Jurinsky said.

Despite speculation that the subjects may belong to Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, the Denver Police Department explained that it is not aware of any apartment buildings "taken over" by this criminal group.

However, the Denver Police Department maintained that it takes the presence of Tren de Aragua in the city very seriously and that it is investigating for more information about the gang.

"There are reasons to believe that members of this gang are tied to crimes in the area. However, DPD is not aware of any apartment buildings being 'taken over' by this gang in Denver," police said in a brief statement posted on X.

Just last week, Colorado authorities announced the creation of a group aimed at identifying and arresting members of the feared Venezuelan gang. The strategy will be done in conjunction with federal authorities and was initiated due to suspicions that the criminal group has been operating for months in the Denver metro area.

"Since the beginning of the month, police departments in Colorado's major cities have been on alert for possible threats against uniformed officers in that state by the international criminal organization that has begun to gain influence in the United States," EFE reported.