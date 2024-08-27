Mississippi governor claims Biden-Harris administration's ‘willful failure’ on immigration policy costs taxpayers a fortune

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

The state of Mississippi loses more than $100 million annually because of the border management of Kamala Harris. An internal report from the state administration, which points to the vice president and Democratic candidate as responsible for these expenses of managing illegal immigration.

Said report asserts that there is an "intentional failure" on the part of the Biden-Harris administration to secure the border. The report, prepared by the state auditor, reveals that there are at least 22,000 illegal immigrants within Mississippi's borders. Analysts estimate that this costs taxpayers more than $100 million annually, with more than $25 million just to educate illegal immigrants in public schools.

This comes in addition to some $77 million a year spent on medical costs for illegal immigrants, plus another $1.7 million in costs associated with the incarceration and detention of undocumented migrants. The report finds that approximately 50% of illegal immigrants have no health coverage at all and that 38% resort to emergency medical services for primary care. It also factors in the costs of illegal immigrant births and the cost of Medicaid for children born to illegal immigrants who are U.S. citizens.

Reeves charges against Kamala

After this report from the state of Mississippi came out, Republican Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement reported by Fox that states "are being forced to step up and pay for the willful failure of the Biden-Harris administration to secure our border, and Mississippi is no exception."

Reeves' criticism comes on top of complaints from Florida and Texas, two southern states with Republican governments that are most vulnerable to waves of illegal immigration. "She - Kamala Harris - has been a disaster as border czar and is actually making the situation worse. Securing our border starts with electing Donald Trump in November," Reeves added.