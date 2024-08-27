A Texas judge rules against the Biden-Harris Administration's immigration program, blocking amnesty for illegal immigrants

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

A Texas judge ruled against the Biden-Harris Administration and temporarily blocked its amnesty plan for illegal immigrants. The initiative, named "Keeping Families Together," aimed to pave the way to citizenship for undocumented immigrants with U.S. citizen spouses.

As reported by Axios, as many as 500,000 people in the U.S. without legal status could have benefited from the program, which had prompted a lawsuit involving the attorneys general of 16 Republican states.

Applications to the White House program opened last Monday, August 19, and the requirements were ten years of stay in the United States and being legally married. This also allowed those under 21 who are stepchildren of citizens to apply for a green card.

Ken Paxton (TX), who led the petition, celebrated the ruling on his social media. "We have temporarily BLOCKED Biden's illegal new 'parole in place' program. Biden's unconstitutional plan would have rewarded more than a million illegal aliens with the opportunity to gain citizenship after breaking our country's laws and incentivized many more," he wrote on his X account.

Texas had been joined by Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming, who had said the program would encourage illegal immigration and be harmful to them.

Judge of the District Court, Campbell Barker, issued the suspension of the program for 14 days in response to the request filed by the aforementioned states.

"The claims are substantial and merit closer scrutiny than the court has been able to afford to date," the judge wrote in the ruling.

From the White House, they pointed out that the program would not generate incentives for illegal immigration, calling the allegations contained in the request "unfounded."

In turn, again, according to Axios, they indicated that " there is no valid claim that states will be harmed by this program because it only applies to immigrants who have been in the country for at least ten years."