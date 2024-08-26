Trump paid tribute to the fallen soldiers in the Kabul airport attack that occurred amidst the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Former President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to pay homage to the 13 fallen U.S. servicemen in the bombing at Kabul airport's Abbey Gate during the chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, after which the Taliban took over the country.

During the ceremony, Trump, who was accompanied by some relatives of the victims, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

It's the 3rd anniversary of 13 American service members dying during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Biden is currently at the beach.



Kamala has nothing on her schedule.



President Trump is at Arlington Cemetery laying a wreath for all 13 of them.pic.twitter.com/811DRgsHWm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2024

Trump has repeatedly blamed Biden for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, when the brutal attack occurred, which was produced by a suicide bombing and explosion that also killed 170 Afghans and was claimed by the Islamic terrorist group Islamic State of Greater Khorasan (ISIS-K).

Recently, the Republican candidate for president described the withdrawal from Afghanistan as "botched" and as "the most EMBARRASSING moment in the history of our Country," in a post on Truth Social. He added: “You don’t take our soldiers out first, you take them out LAST, when all else is successfully done."

"Russia then invaded Ukraine, Israel was attacked, and the USA became, and is, a laughing stock all over the World," Trump said.

Trump to take aim at Harris over chaotic retreat and attack



Trump plans to harshly criticize Vice President Kamala Harris on the third anniversary of the bombing, Fox News reported, during a speech at the U.S. National Guard Association conference in Michigan.

Trump already took aim at Harris for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. During a speech in North Carolina last week, he expressed, "She bragged that she would be the last person in the room, and she was. She was the last person in the room with Biden when the two of them decided to pull the troops out of Afghanistan." He added that "She had the final vote. She had the final say, and she was all for it."

Tomorrow is the third anniversary of the bombing at Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan — which took the lives of 13 U.S. service members and injured many more.



Here's Kamala in 2021 bragging about being the last person in the room for that decision. pic.twitter.com/2dRog9EBPF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2024

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris issued separate statements Monday honoring the victims of the attack.

In her statement, Harris said, "Today and everyday, I mourn and honor them. My prayers are with their families and loved ones. My heart breaks for their pain and their loss. These 13 devoted patriots represent the best of America, putting our beloved nation and their fellow Americans above themselves and deploying into danger to keep their fellow citizens safe."

Harris also called Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan "courageous."

"As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war," she maintained, adding: "Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones. I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland. On this solemn day, let us come together as one nation to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice three years ago on behalf of the United States and our cherished freedoms. Our grateful nation mourns and salutes them. In their memory, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the cause they gave their lives for: to protect and defend the greatest democracy on Earth, the United States of America"

While the Biden administration attempted to deflect responsibility for the catastrophic withdrawal to Trump, pointing to an agreement the former president signed with the Taliban to end the war and bring the troops home, an assessment by the Biden administration itself acknowledged that the evacuation of Americans and allies should have begun earlier.

In addition, the two top generals who oversaw the evacuation stated that the Biden administration did not adequately plan the operation.

New evidence on the attack



CNN revealed in April new evidence about the suicide bombing that contradicts two Pentagon investigations.

The U.S. Army has maintained for two years that the deaths were caused by an explosion and that troops who reported being shot and responding to the attack were likely confused due to the effects of the shock of the blast.

However, according to new evidence, provided in part by footage captured by a Marine's body camera, there was significantly more gunfire than the Pentagon had indicated.

CNN, which spoke with several military personnel at the scene, quoted a soldier who said he heard the first burst of gunfire coming from the scene of the explosion. He stressed that it was not sporadic gunfire, but a significant number of shots.

In addition, an Afghan doctor who made public statements for the first time told CNN that dozens of his compatriots died from gunshot wounds.