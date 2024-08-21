Pro-life activists offer diapers in front of Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion clinic at the DNC

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

Pro-life activists held a diaper giveaway aimed at protesting the presence of a mobile abortion clinic from Planned Parenthood placed in front of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Planned Parenthood's mobile clinic was located on the street near the DNC last Monday with the goal of promoting abortion and birth control. The mobile clinic even offers vasectomies and abortion pills to those who visit.

On Tuesday, EveryLife, a diaper company with a pro-life agenda, announced it would instead provide free diapers to DNC attendees who wanted another option other than abortion.

"EveryLife is partnering with Sidewalk Advocates for Life and the life-affirming mobile medical unit from ThriVe Nation, equipped with ultrasound services, who are on the ground in Chicago, outside the DNC, to provide a lifetime supply of EveryLife diapers to any pregnant mom seeking an abortion at the Planned Parenthood abortion/vasectomy bus who chooses life instead," EveryLife said in a statement picked up by the New York Post.

EveryLife co-founder and president, Sarah Gabel Seifert, added:

"While Planned Parenthood mocks and contributes to the devaluing of the family unit and demise of our nation, EveryLife will continue to champion life and parenthood. We are honored to provide a tangible resource to help moms in need choose life, knowing that diapers can be the difference between life and death for a baby."

The presence of the Planned Parenthood mobile clinic drew a mixture of criticism and endorsements after it parked outside the DNC. A local restaurant, Circle Wieners, promised to give a coupon for a free hot dog to any patient who approaches the pro-abortion organization's bus.