Woman sues Planned Parenthood for providing her with uncontrolled hormones when she was 17 years old

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Twenty-year-old Cristina Hineman has decided to sue one of the country's largest organizations promoting the woke agenda in the sexual and reproductive sphere. Planned Parenthood allowed Hineman access to testosterone hormones when she was 17 after a simple 30-minute interview and filling out several forms.

In addition to her lawsuit, Hineman, now 20, tells her story in the latest documentary in the "Identity Crisis" series, produced by the Independent Women's Forum (IWF).

This documentary series tells the stories of people who have abandoned the gender transition process. It aims to report on the harms of treatment on women who "fell victim to gender ideology, and a mental health professional who rails against her profession for prioritizing political correctness over public health."

One form and 30 minutes

Hineman recounts how in her late teens she began to doubt her identity and feel uncomfortable. Then, at 17 years old, she believed the answer to her woes would be to undergo hormone treatment with testosterone.

She had a sense of urgency about such treatment and knew that at Planned Parenthood centers she would not be subjected to "humiliating questions, or an unnecessary waiting period, or lectures, or prying about her certainty." She then went to one of the nearly 600 clinics the progressive organization has in the United States.

Hineman's case is not an isolated incident. Insurance claims information provided to The Free Press by the Manhattan Institute shows that at least 40,000 patients went to Planned Parenthood with the goal of undergoing hormone treatments in 2023 alone. That's a tenfold increase since 2017. Nearly 40% of those requesting hormones are 18- to 22-year-olds.

Detransition

After a year of testosterone hormone treatment, Hineman began to doubt his earlier decision. "I was brainwashed," she told The Free Press. "A lot of people say that adults should be able to do whatever they want. But if you have mental illness that’s clouding your view, or you’re so misinformed about what gender dysphoria even means, then you cannot consent to such invasive treatments," she added.

The lawsuit alleges a case of medical malpractice for not giving the patient all the information about the treatment nor obtaining informed consent from all the medical providers who allowed her hormonal transition process. The lawsuit accuses everyone from her therapist to the plastic surgeon who removed her breasts after a superficial consultation when she turned 19.