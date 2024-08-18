Planned Parenthood to give away abortion pills at Democratic National Convention

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 18 de agosto, 2024

The Planned Parenthood chapter of St. Louis and southwest Missouri will offer free vasectomies and abortion pills at a "mobile health clinic" during the Democratic National Convention set to kick off Monday.

This was announced by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers on its social media:

The activist restaurant The Wieners Circle also promised it will give a coupon for a free hot dog to any patient who comes to the pro-abortion organization's bus.

‘A concerning display of disrespect’

Critics were quick to make themselves heard, even within Democratic ranks. The NGO Democrats for Life of America (DFLA) issued a statement "frontally" opposing the initiative.

"We continue to urge our fellow Democrats to stop doing business with Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups," DFLA maintained before adding that "this radical act of violence" should be "met with radical acts of non-violence in support of those who want to choose life for their children and families."

"Providing free abortions at the DNC is a concerning display of disrespect towards human life and motherhood," commented DFLA Executive Director Kristen Day. "We expect no less from Planned Parenthood," she added before saying, "It's just shameful how low Democrats have sunk."

Trevor Lee, a state representative from Utah, described the Democratic Party as "the party of death." He further claimed, "This is evil, and exposes all their arguments about 'choice/necessity' as a fraud."

"The depravity of humankind has reached a point that breaks my heart and troubles my soul on a daily basis," opined Sarah Fields, president of the activist organization Texas Freedom Coalition. "I sincerely hope God returns soon. This cannot continue."