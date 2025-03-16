Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov discuss next steps on Ukraine

Rubio and Lavrov headed the US and Russian delegations.Artyom Popov/TASS/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de marzo, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone on Saturday and "discussed the next steps" to end the war in Ukraine, the two foreign ministries reported.

The diplomats "agreed to continue working to restore communication between the United States and Russia," according to US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

As reported by AFP, the statement did not provide details of when the next round of US-Russia talks hosted by Saudi Arabia will begin.

The Russian foreign ministry said Sunday that the heads of diplomacy addressed "concrete aspects" of continuing discussions in Saudi Arabia and "agreed to stay in touch," without mentioning the US truce proposal.

Despite recent tensions between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv has agreed to a 30-day US-mediated ceasefire if Moscow halts its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

However, Vladimir Putin has not agreed to any truce, but has set conditions that go beyond what was called for in the US agreement with Ukraine.

Since returning to the White House in January, President Trump has expressed that he seeks to end the more than three-year conflict.