Favorability of the Democratic Party plunges to all-time low

Published by Israel Duro 16 de marzo, 2025

The problems for the Democratic Party with voters don't seem to be running out. Five months after the election, their confusion and division further alienate Americans, as evidenced by the latest CNN poll, which exposes that the party's favorability has sunk to an all-time low.

Less than one in three American voters (29%) view the party of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and company favorably. The result confirms the unchecked downward slope of its popularity among voters, which has not stopped falling in the network's polls since the 39% recorded in October last year.

Democratic popularity, flying downhill with no sign of slowing down

The last poll conducted by CNN dates back to January, and then the survey gave a 33% favorability rating to the Democrats. That is to say that in just three months, another four points have evaporated. The worst figure, except for the 33% of the first month of 2025, dated back to July 2022, when 35% of respondents viewed the party favorably.

This data is far removed from the figures from the Democrats just before the inauguration of Joe Biden. Between Jan. 9-14, 2021, almost half of the electorate (49%) viewed the Democratic Party favorably.

A bleak outlook for the Democratic Party

What's worse is that this poll was conducted the week before the crisis triggered by the Senate's passage of the Republicans' continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown, thanks to the votes of several Democratic senators, including Chuck Schumer, who allowed conservatives to bring the proposal to the floor and use their majority to send it to Trump's desk.

That is to say that taking into account the spectacle of division and infighting, with Schumer in the bull's eye of the most radical and left wing of the party; without a clear and transcendent leader on the horizon and with the insistence on maintaining the woke agenda that has hurt them so much among voters, it does not look like the Democratic Party's rebound is going to happen any time soon.