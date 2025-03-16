Judge orders return of two planes carrying Venezuelan immigrants to U.S. after Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 15 de marzo, 2025

After President Donald Trump linked the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua with the Cartel of the Suns—a criminal organization led by dictator Nicolas Maduro and the second most important man in Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello—a judge ordered the return to the US of two deportation planes carrying Venezuelan immigrants who were on route to Central America.

US District Judge James Boasberg, an appointee of President Barack Obama, made the decision after President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act after equating the Aragua Train with a foreign government. The law has only been used three times in the country's history and is drawing criticism from immigration advocacy groups.

Boasberg's order was issued following a lawsuit filed on behalf of five Venezuelan immigrants, which was provisionally converted into a class action, Politico reported.

The judge's decision, for now, blocks the deportation of all illegal immigrants in custody in the country who are subject to Trump's Alien Enemy Alien Act proclamation.

“Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States however that is accomplished,” Boasberg announced. “Make sure it’s complied with immediately.”

The judge imposed this temporary block until he has more time to assess whether or not Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act is illegal. The order will expire in 14 days, enough time for Boasberg to mull his final decision.

When Boasberg issued his order, two planes carrying Venezuelan deportees took off from an airport in Harlingen, Texas, bound for San Salvador, El Salvador; and Comayagua, Honduras.

Both planes were in the air, near their destinations, when Boasberg issued his order, Politico reported. The Trump administration then filed an appeal with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, officially requesting an emergency stay of Judge Boasberg's order Saturday afternoon.