Tim Walz's wife confirms she did not undergo IVF

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

"Today is IVF day. Thank God for IVF, my wife and I have two beautiful children," Tim Walz told MSNBC in June. A little more than two months later, his wife Gwen confirmed that she actually underwent another type of treatment, intrauterine insemination, sparking a wave of criticism of Kamala Harris, led by JD Vance.

In a clip released by the Democratic campaign, the governor of Minnesota even reinforced his opening statement: "If it were up to him (Vance), I wouldn't have a family, because of IVF and the things we need to do for reproduction. My kids were born, you know, that way."

However, it was his own wife who took it upon herself to disprove his claims in a recent interview.

"Like so many who have experienced these challenges, we kept it largely to ourselves at the time – not even sharing the details with our wonderful and close family. The only person who knew in detail what we were going through was our next-door neighbor," she said in a statement to the New York Post.

“She was a nurse and helped me with the shots I needed as part of the IUI process. I’d rush home from school, and she would give me the shots to ensure we stayed on track," she added.

While intrauterine insemination is a fertilization treatment like IVF, the procedure is entirely different.

"Both IVF and IUI are assisted reproductive technologies, but IUI is when sperm is injected into the woman’s uterus around the time of ovulation, while IVF entails the fertilization of an egg and sperm in a lab dish," the Post explained.

"Who's lying about something like that?"



JD Vance, who will debate Walz on Oct. 1, commented on the revelation on his X account and took aim at the Democrat.

"Today it came out that Tim Walz had lied about having a family via IVF. Who lies about something like that?," he wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. joined him and commented on the case on his social media. "So let me get this straight: Tim Walz has lied about going to war, lied about his military rank, lied about not knowing his unit was deploying to Iraq, lied about his DUI arrest and now has also been caught lying about his wife undergoing IVF treatment? Who vetted this guy?," he noted.