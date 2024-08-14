Tim Walz accepts the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate on CBS News

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

Kamala Harris's running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, agreed on X (formerly Twitter) to participate in a vice presidential debate on CBS News on Oct. 1.

This Wednesday, CBS News announced on social media its invitation to Walz and Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, offering them two dates in September and two in October for a debate in New York City.

Walz responded within minutes by accepting the date: "See you on October 1, JD."

See you on October 1, JD. https://t.co/ssi0FdseN9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 14, 2024

A spokesman for Kamala Harris' campaign told the media that they have now officially accepted the network's proposal and are awaiting a response from the Trump and Vance campaign.

"Harris for President has accepted CBS’ invitation to a Vice Presidential Candidate Debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance – if he shows up."

At this time, the Republican campaign has yet to confirm whether or not it will debate that day or seek a different date and referee.

Previously, in May, before President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy, Vice President Harris accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate Trump's pick for July 23 or Aug. 13. At the time, Trump posted on his social network Truth that his campaign had accepted an invitation for his running mate, who had not yet been chosen, to participate in a debate on Fox News.

Following Biden's exit from the race, the organization of debates has been a real problem, with both campaigns trying to impose conditions and moderators. In fact, the Harris campaign declined to debate on Fox News.

Both campaigns know that the upcoming debates will be pivotal, especially after the last one officially sentenced Biden's career, who looked inconsistent, unsure and vastly outspent by Trump.

For now, Harris and Trump have agreed to a presidential debate on ABC News on Sept. 10. It will be the second presidential debate of the year.